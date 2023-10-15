Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman's Chairman of the State Council

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman, on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

The summit was hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with IPU in New Delhi, under the theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Several FNC delegation members attended the meeting.

The two sides emphasised the strong and distinguished parliamentary relations binding the two parliaments of the two brotherly countries and the importance of strengthening and developing ties to broader horizons by enhancing parliamentary cooperation and coordination, unifying positions and visions, and exchanging visits and expertise in the interest of their countries and peoples, and in keeping with the existing strategic relations between the two countries, is deemed role model of established historical relations.

Ghobash said that the UAE-Omani relations represent a distinguished model of relations between two fraternal countries, as the two countries are linked by historical ties, customs, traditions, plans, and a shared destiny based on goals and positions that achieve the integration of visions between the two countries.

He added that the leadership of the two countries is keen on converting the strong ties into tangible reality.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed ways to develop strategic cooperation between the FNC and Oman's Majlis A'Shura (Shura Council) in the best interest of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab and Muslim issues at international events.

In turn, Al Khalili drew attention to the longstanding Omani-UAE ties that have been enhanced through decades, thanks to the leadership of the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of coordination and agreement on all issues during their participation in the upcoming parliamentary occasions to achieve integration between official and parliamentary diplomacy.

