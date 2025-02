The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced that tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1446 AH.

The sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon was confirmed at the Sudair and Tumair observatories in Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Saturday, March 1, 2025, will be the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

