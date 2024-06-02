Saudi Arabia begins enforcement of penalties for performing Hajj without a permit

The Public Security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has started enforcing penalties for those violating Hajj regulations and instructions without a Hajj permit in the city of Makkah, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres, and temporary security checkpoints.

This will be in effect from today June 2, 2024, until June 20, 2024, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Public Security confirmed the imposition of a fine of SAR 10,000 on anyone found violating Hajj regulations without a permit, applicable to citizens, residents, and visitors within the geographic area without a Hajj permit.

Additionally, residents will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods as stipulated by law.

The Public Security also emphasised that repeat offenders will face a doubled fine. Moreover, the penalty for anyone caught transporting Hajj violators without a permit is imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to SAR 50,000. There will also be a demand for the confiscation of the vehicle used in the offence by a court order.

If the violator is a resident, he will be deported after serving the sentence and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods as stipulated by law.

