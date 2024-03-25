Security Council passes resolution demanding ‘an immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza during Ramadan

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and "the urgent need to expand the flow" of aid into Gaza.

In the substantive vote, there were 14 in favour, with the US abstaining, according to UN News

The Council would demand “an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire” It would also demand “the immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages.

Other provisions would have the Council emphasise “the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip.

In this regard, the move would have the Council reiterate its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law as well as resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.