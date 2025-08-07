Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom

Shanghai's ports have seen a steady rise in cross-border passenger traffic since the start of the summer travel season. In July alone, Shanghai airport and ports recorded over 3.67 million cross-border passenger trips, up 11.8% year-on-year.

According to SMG report , at Terminal 2 of Pudong International Airport, large crowds filled the departure hall, with family vacationers and overseas students making up the majority of travellers. Popular destinations included Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

At 2 PM, the airport’s arrival hall was also busy, with numerous international flights landing. Many foreign travellers arrived with their families, either for tourism or long-term stays in China.

According to the latest data from Shanghai Customs, Shanghai airport and ports handled more than 3.67 million cross-border passenger trips in July, up 11.8% year-on-year. In the first seven months of 2025, the total number of cross-border passengers increased by 20.1% year-on-year. Pudong Airport ranked first among all airports in China in terms of cross-border passenger volume.

In response to the summer peak in inbound and outbound travel, Pudong Airport Customs has adopted new technologies and equipment to significantly improve clearance efficiency and passenger experience. Ordinary passengers can complete customs clearance in about five minutes after collecting their luggage.

In addition, from January to July this year, Shanghai's cruise ports handled 381 inbound and outbound cruise ships and a total of 1.191 million cross-border passenger trips — up 62.8% and 56% year-on-year, respectively.