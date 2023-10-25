11.50 PM Friday, 27 October 2023
27 October 2023
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of Kuwait, at Al Badi Palace.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah discussed various topics in which the UAE and Kuwait share interests and forged cooperation at various levels, contributing to the cultural, scientific, literary, health, and other fields.

