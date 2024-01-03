Success of UAE mediation to exchange captives between Russia and Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the success of the UAE's mediation regarding the exchange of captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the strong friendly relations between the UAE and both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which were supported by sustained calls at the highest levels, and which resulted in one of the largest exchanges of captives between the two sides since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the governments of Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation and response to the UAE's mediation efforts to make the exchange process a success, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing war.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its position of calling for a diplomatic solution, dialogue and de-escalation, and its endeavours to support all initiatives that mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

