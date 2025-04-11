Sudanese Armed Forces misuse international platforms for narrow interests: UAE Ambassador to Netherlands

Ameirah AlHefeiti, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has affirmed the United Arab Emirates’ steadfast position in support of and solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people amid the difficult circumstances they are facing. At the same time, the UAE diplomat denounced the baseless allegations and the systematic campaign being carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), AlHefeiti said: "It seems that the Sudanese Armed Forces consistently resort to blaming others, believing that this tactic provides them with an opportunity to evade responsibility for the atrocities they have committed against the Sudanese people—completely disregarding humanitarian considerations and the disasters that have gone beyond all limits."

She explained that the Sudanese Armed Forces are misusing international platforms to achieve certain narrow interests, thinking this would grant them legitimacy and divert attention from the crimes and atrocities they are committing in Sudan. She stressed that the UAE remains committed to international law and insists on the need for legal accountability regarding the crimes committed by both warring parties.

The ambassador stated the Sudanese Armed Forces face a stark choice: accept responsibility for the ongoing conflict and its devastation, or commit to genuine negotiations, supporting regional and international efforts to end this senseless war, and abandon unproductive blame and victimhood narratives.

She emphasised that the Sudanese Armed Forces will be held accountable for what has happened and what continues to happen unless they respond seriously and immediately to ceasefire calls, accept a diplomatic solution, and begin a political process.

