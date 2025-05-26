Sultan Haitham bin Tariq receives Hamdan bin Mohammed in Muscat

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, today (Monday) received

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan is currently on an official visit to Oman leading a high-level delegation.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation, expressing his deep appreciation for the strong fraternal bonds that unite the two nations and their peoples.

During the meeting Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, along with their best wishes for the Oman’s sustained growth and progress.

The meeting underscored the growing momentum in bilateral relations, which are rooted in deep historical and fraternal ties. Discussions also focused on further strengthening cooperation across key sectors, particularly in the economic, commercial, tourism, cultural, and knowledge domains to support comprehensive development in both countries.

Sheikh Hamdan said the visit had been very fulfilling on various counts and emphasised that it serves to highlight the depth and strength of Emirati-Omani relations. He also emphasised the shared commitment to deeper coordination and the mutual exchange of successful development experiences, noting their role in advancing a common vision for the future, reinforcing strategic priorities, and expanding Gulf cooperation to spearhead sustainable development.

H.H. also expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation, wishing the Sultanate, its leadership, and its people continued progress, prosperity, and honour.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Also present at the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department;Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan arrived in the Omani capital, Muscat, where he was welcomed at the Royal Airport by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Tariq Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth.

