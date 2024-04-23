Sultan of Oman departs UAE upon conclusion of state visit

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, has departed the UAE upon the conclusion of his state visit to the country.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied His Majesty to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi to bid him farewell.

Also present were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and head of the honorary delegation accompanying the country’s guest, as well as H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and a number of UAE senior officials.

Until its safe departure from UAE airspace, His Majesty the Sultan’s flight was accompanied by a number of Emirati military aircraft, following a request for permission by the squadron leader to His Majesty.

