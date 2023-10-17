Sultan of Oman receives Abdullah bin Zayed

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman received today H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, aalong with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), who are in Muscat to participate in the extraordinary session of the GCC Ministerial Council to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Sultanate of Oman and its people.

In turn, His Majesty relayed his greetings to the UAE President, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, current developments in the region were reviewed, where His Majesty Sultan Haitham underscored the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to stop escalation and violence and provide protection for civilians.

The meeting also reviewed the state of affairs of the joint Gulf action, constructive cooperation and coordination between GCC member states and ways to enhance it for the benefit of the peoples of the GCC countries.

