Sultan of Oman visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanied by Mansour bin Zayed

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi today as part of His Majesty’s state visit to the UAE.

His Majesty was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and head of the honorary delegation accompanying the country’s guest.

As part of the tour, His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and his accompanying delegation visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his valuable legacy and wisdom in promoting dialogue, understanding, and coexistence among the peoples and cultures of the world.

His Majesty and the delegation were joined by Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who provided a briefing on the mosque’s distinctive architecture and Islamic designs, its unique collections, and its important role in promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence and openness inspired by the values of the late Sheikh Zayed.

The visiting party also learned about the valuable work of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in introducing Islamic culture and building bridges of understanding between various cultures of the world.

During the visit, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was joined by a number of senior officials and the delegation accompanying His Majesty during his visit to the UAE.

