Tahnoon bin Zayed meets US National Security Advisor

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, has met with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States.

During the meeting held at the White House, the two sides discussed enhancing the strategic relations between the UAE and the US and shared insights on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

They also explored ways to enhance cooperation to address common challenges and promote stability and peace in the Middle East.

