Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport shuts runway for suspected explosives

AIWANESE authorities shut a runway at the main international airport for several hours due to a bomb scare on an Air China flight on Wednesday (Apr 26), before a search found no sign of explosives.

Taiwan’s Aviation Police Bureau received a report at 11.30 am local time that Air China flight 185 from Beijing was suspected to have explosives aboard.

The plane was parked in a remote holding bay while the police sent two X-ray cars to investigate the threat. Just after 12.40 pm the 103 passengers and 15 staff disembarked the plane, and the all-clear was given at 1.30 pm, the police said in a statement.

