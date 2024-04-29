'The Giving Movement' donates over AED3 million to Dubai Cares to provide emergency relief to Gaza

The Giving Movement, a UAE-based eco-friendly clothing brand, has donated over AED3 million to Dubai Cares since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza to provide emergency relief.

All funds donated by The Giving Movement are being utilised to provide essential aid and support to the people of Gaza, including hot meals, food baskets, and emergency shelter tents.

To ensure the prompt and efficient supply of this emergency relief, Dubai Cares has partnered with "Anera", who are working closely with UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors to enable it to deliver this life-saving aid urgently.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said, "The Giving Movement has truly embodied its brand name and set an example for other brands to make a positive impact on the lives of those who urgently need our assistance."

Dominic Nowell-Barnes, Founder of The Giving Movement, said, "Our collaboration with Dubai Cares underscores our commitment to standing with the community and providing assistance to those in need."

Dubai Cares has launched the "Gaza In Our Hearts" fundraising campaign that encourages individuals and organisations to support the people of Gaza with emergency relief aid.

