Theyab bin Mohamed meets Theyazin bin Haitham in Muscat

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, met today with H.H. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, in the Omani capital, Muscat.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses discussed aspects of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries within areas of youth empowerment, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise to support the development of both Emirati and Omani youth.

