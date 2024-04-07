Third UAE aid ship bound for Gaza arrives at Al Arish Port as part of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3'

The third UAE aid ship carrying 4,630 tonnes of relief supplies arrived at the Port of Al Arish, after being dispatched as part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3", to provide further humanitarian support to affected Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment includes food and medical supplies, children's formula, shelter materials, winter clothing, and other necessary supplies.

The ship was dispatched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), to support the people of Gaza and meet their needs.

Present during the ship's arrival at the Port of Al Arish, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of ERC, affirmed that this humanitarian aid batch aims to boost the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, launched as part of Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3”.

Al Mansouri explained a thorough plan has been developed, in coordination with ERC teams in the Strip, to distribute the aid shipment to beneficiaries in the most affected areas, noting that the ERC is exerting tireless efforts to keep pace with the humanitarian challenges in Palestine, especially in terms of food and other necessary supplies.

The third aid ship had departed from the Port of Fujairah on 23rd March, carrying 4,218.3 tonnes of food supplies, 370.2 tonnes of shelter materials, and 41.6 tonnes of medical aid, in addition to six water tanks, two septic tanks, and one diesel storage tank.

The ship's cargo was supplied by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The arrival of the third ship is a continuation of the UAE's ongoing efforts to provide relief and humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3”, to alleviate their suffering.

