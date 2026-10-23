Home World Injuries in China's Tibet rises to 76 after earthquake, death toll remains at 16

Injuries in China's Tibet rises to 76 after earthquake, death toll remains at 16

The quake, with an epicentre in Nagqu, a high-altitude city in northern ⁠Tibet, a sparsely populated region of China, is the strongest to hit the country since January 2024.

Reuters

Published: 23 October 2026, 12:37 (UAE) 2 min read Share