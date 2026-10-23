Injuries in China's Tibet rises to 76 after earthquake, death toll remains at 16
The quake, with an epicentre in Nagqu, a high-altitude city in northern Tibet, a sparsely populated region of China, is the strongest to hit the country since January 2024.Reuters
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Emergency services personnel coordinate rescue efforts following an earthquake, at a location given as Nagqu, Tibet Autonomous Region, China in this still image from video released October 23, 2026. (Reuters)
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