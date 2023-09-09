Traffic plan implemented in Delhi for G20 Summit: Police statement

Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement today that entry of goods vehicles, except those engaged in essential services has been restricted in the city.

"All modes of transport i.e., buses, TSR/Taxi etc. on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders, are operational as usual and will continue during the summit also," added the statement.

According to the police officials, there is no restriction on the vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services throughout the capital.

Telephone number (6828400604/112) is fully operational to assist in medical emergencies, according to the statement.

The general public is also advised to use Mappls (MapmyIndia) app for alternate routes to reach destination.

