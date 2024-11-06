Trump declares victory in US presidential election

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest today after he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.

In a speech to supporters in Florida, Trump expressed gratitude to the American public for electing him as the 47th President of the United States.

Preliminary results show Trump with 267 electoral votes, three short of the 270 required for a confirmed win, with Harris trailing at 214 votes.

Trump has already received congratulations from several global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

