Trump Introduces 'Golden Card' for U.S. Residency at $5 Million

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will introduce a new type of residency permit called the "Trump Golden Card", available for purchase at a price of $5 million.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We are going to sell a Golden Card. You have the Green Card, and now there will be a Gold Card. We will set the price at around $5 million.”

He added, “Wealthy individuals will come to this country by purchasing this card. They will be successful, they will spend a lot of money, they will pay huge taxes, and they will create many jobs.”

Russian oligarchs, many of whom have been sanctioned by the U.S. since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could potentially apply for this card. Trump remarked, “I know some Russian oligarchs, and they are very nice people,” suggesting they might be eligible to purchase the residency.

The program is not entirely new to the U.S., as the country has long operated the EB-5 program, which allows foreign investors to obtain permanent residency in exchange for a certain level of investment.

However, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the EB-5 program has been plagued by fraud and has become “a cheap way to get a Green Card.”

Lutnick further announced that the U.S. will terminate the EB-5 program, stating at a press conference in the Oval Office alongside Trump, “We will replace it with the Trump Golden Card.”

Trump campaigned in the 2024 presidential election on a platform of stricter immigration policies.

The president emphasized that the "Golden Card" would help attract “high-level individuals in the technology sector who can create jobs.”

He added, “I think companies will pay to bring people in through this new card,” mentioning that “Apple and other companies that need employees will be able to purchase this card.”

Trump clarified that Golden Card holders would not become U.S. citizens but would still be required to pay taxes in the country.

According to Trump's estimates, the U.S. could sell "one million of these cards, maybe more."

