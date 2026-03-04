U.S. Deploys Classified "Black" Tomahawks in Strikes Against Iran

EMIRATES 24/7 – The U.S. Navy has unveiled footage confirming the combat debut of a previously unseen, dark-coated variant of the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during "Operation Epic Fury" against targets in Iran. The deployment of the "Black Tomahawk" signals a significant leap in low-observable technology within the Pentagon’s cruise missile arsenal.

Stealth and Survival

Unlike the standard naval gray, the new variant features a dark, radar-absorbent coating similar to that of the AGM-158C LRASM. This specialized finish is designed to minimize the missile’s infrared and radar signatures, enhancing its survivability against sophisticated air defense systems while skimming low over water.

The images reveal critical design overhauls, including a jagged nose section and forward-swept wings—modifications specifically engineered to reduce the Radar Cross Section (RCS). A distinctive V-shaped intake door on the fuselage, which retracts once cruising speed is achieved, further optimizes its stealth profile.

The Block Va "MST" Capability

Identified as the Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST), also known as the Block Va, this fifth-generation variant represents the pinnacle of multi-mission flexibility. Key enhancements include:

Multi-Mode Guidance: Integrated with an advanced infrared seeker for precision targeting.

Two-Way Data Link: Allows for real-time course correction and retargeting during flight.

Dual-Role Lethality: Engineered to strike both hardened maritime vessels and high-value land targets with surgical precision.

Combat Ready

While official delivery timelines for the MST remained classified, its operational appearance in recent strikes confirms the system has reached Initial Operational Capability (IOC). According to defense analysts at The War Zone (TWZ), the Black Tomahawk’s presence in the current theater reflects the U.S. Navy's strategic shift toward high-end "ghost" munitions, capable of penetrating contested environments where traditional missiles might be detected.

The deployment marks a tactical evolution in the ongoing regional conflict, showcasing the U.S. military’s reliance on next-generation stealth to maintain its qualitative edge over fortified coastal and naval defenses.