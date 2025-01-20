UAE aid efforts alleviate winter hardships globally

The UAE continues its efforts to mitigate the impacts of harsh winter conditions on large segments of people worldwide, particularly displaced individuals and refugees forced to leave their homes and reside in tents.

With the onset of this winter, the UAE launched several humanitarian and relief campaigns to provide essential supplies to those affected by plummeting temperatures across many countries, embodying the core humanitarian values of the UAE's leadership and people.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Two days ago, the UAE conducted a campaign to distribute winter clothing to residents of shelters in southern Gaza as part of the largest phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the most extensive relief initiative in Gaza.

The campaign targeted the largest gathering of displaced people in southern Gaza, near Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis, benefiting 12,500 individuals.

Since the start of this winter, the UAE has been delivering winter clothing, waterproof tents, jackets, blankets, gloves, and other supplies to assist Palestinian children and families affected by the situation in Gaza.

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC)

The Emirates Red Crescent has been consistently implementing its winter aid programme. In November, the ERC launched a winter aid campaign benefiting 250,000 people worldwide to alleviate the effects of cold weather, particularly in refugee-hosting countries.

The campaign involves distributing large quantities of food and hygiene parcels, winter clothing, heating devices, blankets, children’s supplies, and other essential items.

On 22nd December, the ERC carried out its winter clothing campaign in several remote and desert areas in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate, providing clothing and winter essentials to impoverished families and displaced individuals.

On 8th January, the ERC announced its preparations to dispatch a new shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including winter clothing, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

In Albania, the ERC distributed winter aid through its office to 2,415 beneficiaries across several provinces. The assistance included wood heaters and blankets to help affected families cope with plummeting temperatures and severe cold.

The ERC also conducted a winter relief campaign for those impacted by freezing weather and heavy snow in Kazakhstan, delivering humanitarian aid to 7,500 beneficiaries in several regions.

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation

In October, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation launched its winter bag initiative, doubling the number of beneficiaries to 50,000 compared to 20,000 last winter.

This year's initiative spans 19 countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, Syria, Gaza, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Tatarstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tanzania, Mongolia, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Kosovo.

The Winter Kit includes blankets, clothing, and other necessities to protect affected individuals from harsh cold and reduce the spread of winter-related illnesses, particularly among children.

Dubai Charity Association

Dubai Charity Association launched the “Warm their winter with your generosity” campaign to address the risks of the 2024-2025 winter in several countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe, in coordination with local representatives in these countries.

The campaign aims to provide essential supplies for families, such as blankets, winter clothing, fuel, coal, heaters, water heaters, mosque heating networks, and housing necessities to safeguard affected people from the cold and reduce the prevalence of winter illnesses.

Sharjah Charity Association

Sharjah Charity Association, with support from Dubai Islamic Bank as its humanitarian partner, launched the "Dathironi" campaign in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The campaign aims to protect more than 7,000 beneficiaries in both countries from freezing temperatures by distributing heavy clothing, blankets, and various heating supplies to shield them from the severe cold.

