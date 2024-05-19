UAE aid shipment reaches Gaza in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has announced the arrival of a shipment of food aid for the brotherly people of Gaza, intended for the northern Gaza Strip.

The shipment, which arrived via the maritime corridor from Larnaca in the Republic of Cyprus, was facilitated with the joint cooperation of the UAE, the US, Cyprus, the United Nations, and international donors including the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The shipment, which consisted of 252 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies for the people of Gaza, was successfully unloaded at the UN warehouses in Deir al-Balah, awaiting distribution to the Palestinians who are in most urgent need.

Al Hashimy underscored that the delivery and distribution of food supplies in cooperation with international partners and humanitarian organisations comes within the framework of the UAE’s steadfast and unwavering efforts to provide relief, and address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

She reaffirmed that the UAE, in line with its historical commitment to the Palestinian people and under the directives of its wise leadership, continues to provide urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Strip. To date, the UAE has delivered more than 32,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies, including food, relief and medical items, dispatched through 260 flights, 49 airdrops, and 1,243 trucks.

The UAE continues to work in collaboration with international partners to intensify all efforts to ensure the arrival and distribution of aid through all available means, including by land, sea and air, to contribute to alleviating the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.