9.59 AM Friday, 19 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:06 05:29 12:18 15:42 19:02 20:25
19 May 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 37 °
Advanced
Home

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid's invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Published
By WAM

 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Dubai Expo City this November.
The invitation was delivered by Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh.

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 19 May 2023 09:22