UAE and Azerbaijani Presidents discuss enhancing bilateral relations and oversee exchange of agreements

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, today discussed cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to enhance ties in key fields that serve the mutual interests of both nations and their aspirations for progress, development, and sustainable prosperity.

At the start of their meeting held at Zuğulba Presidential Palace in Baku, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan extended a warm welcome to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his delegation, highlighting the visit's importance in strengthening bilateral ties. The two leaders also exchanged New Year greetings and conveyed their hopes for a year of prosperity and success for both countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev reviewed strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially in vital fields such as economic, developmental, renewable energy, environmental, cultural, educational, and other areas that enhance sustainable development in both countries.

Furthermore, both sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also addressed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) hosted by Azerbaijan this year. In this context, His Highness expressed his best wishes for Azerbaijan's successful hosting of this global event and further progress based on the UAE Consensus announced at COP28 last year.

The UAE Consensus aims to accelerate practical and tangible global climate action and address climate challenges, thereby enhancing sustainable economic and social development for all peoples worldwide.

His Highness the President expressed his pleasure in visiting Azerbaijan and meeting His Excellency President Aliyev in efforts to continue working together in reinforcing bilateral relations. His Highness affirmed that these ties are rapidly evolving in various fields.

Furthermore, His Highness stated that the UAE is keen to strengthen its relations with Azerbaijan, especially in vital areas that support development and prosperity in both countries, including economic, investment, renewable energy, and food security cooperation, among other areas.

His Highness highlighted that non-oil trade volume between the two countries has multiplied in recent years, reflecting significant progress towards bolstering relations in the coming period as a result of collaboration and a shared commitment to strengthening the UAE-Azerbaijan partnership.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE places great importance on stability, peace, and development in the Caucasus region and is committed to enhancing cooperation and partnership with all its countries, particularly Azerbaijan, for the benefit of the region’s peoples.

His Highness reiterated his welcoming of the positive developments and recent peacebuilding steps achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia, affirming the UAE's approach in supporting peace, stability, and development for all regionally and globally. His Highness also underscored his firm belief in the need to build bridges of cooperation and dialogue while resolving disputes peacefully.

His Excellency the President of Azerbaijan conveyed his appreciation for His Highness the President’s support for relations between the two countries, noting significant progress in their development in recent years. This growth, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, trade, and investment, reflects the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

He also commended the strategic developmental projects undertaken by the UAE in Azerbaijan. Among these, he highlighted the Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant launched by Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company).

Noting that Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant is the region's largest operational facility of its kind and Azerbaijan's first independent solar energy project with foreign investment, he underscored the significance of these collaborative ventures in driving sustainable development and prosperity in Azerbaijan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to collaborate in developing bilateral relations and broadening their scope beyond economic, investment, and developmental cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

Attending the meeting from the official delegation accompanying His Highness the President were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan; and a number of senior UAE officials. Numerous ministers and senior officials attended from the Azerbaijani side.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev oversaw the exchange of memoranda of understanding and a letter of intent between the two countries. These agreements aim to expand cooperation in various sectors, supporting the two countries’ vision for sustainable development and prosperity. The agreements included:

• Memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan

• Memorandum for cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan

• Memorandum for collaboration between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy

• Letter of intent between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

• Memorandum on investment cooperation in power transmission projects

• Strategic collaboration for green energy export

• Roadmap for implementation of a 1GW renewable energy project

• Strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to deepen collaboration to advance a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy that supports a just, orderly and equitable global energy transition

On behalf of the UAE, the memoranda and agreements were exchanged by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Representing Azerbaijan was His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

