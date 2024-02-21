UAE and Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

During the call, they reviewed the development of strategic bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment fields, that serves sustainable economic development and benefits the peoples of both nations.

His Highness extended his congratulations to His Excellency President Widodo on the successful organisation of recent presidential elections in Indonesia, acknowledging the significant efforts to enhance relations between the UAE and Indonesia across various domains. These efforts, he noted, have greatly contributed to the ongoing prosperity of both nations.

The Indonesian President expressed his gratitude to His Highness, sharing his pride in the growth of their bilateral ties and offering his best wishes for the UAE's continued development and prosperity.

