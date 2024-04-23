UAE and Oman issue joint statement reaffirming their calls for peace, stability and prosperity for all nations

The UAE and the Sultanate of Oman have issued a joint statement following the two-day visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, to the UAE.

The statement reads as follows:

Building on the strong ties of brotherhood and longstanding bonds between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, and reflecting the flourishing cooperation that unites the two countries and their peoples, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq made a state visit to the UAE, heading a high-level delegation, on Monday and Tuesday, 22nd and 23rd April 2024, in response to an invitation from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, the two leaders held productive talks in a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity, reaffirming the outcomes of the state visit made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Sultanate of Oman in September 2022, and ushering in a new stage of beneficial strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries across all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty the Sultan also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, stressing the importance of bolstering coordination to serve their common interests and enhance stability and security in the region. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared stance calling for the promotion of stability, prosperity, and development for all countries and peoples of the region and the world.

In light of developments in the region, the two sides called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to protect the region and its peoples from the effects of escalation and instability. They reiterated their firm belief in the importance of abiding by international law and settling disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, and renewed their calls on the United Nations and the Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities in promoting international peace and security.

On the economic and investment front, the two leaders praised the efforts of the relevant authorities in both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation. They also highlighted the importance of encouraging and incentivising the public and private sectors to develop and diversify trade exchange and investment, and establish strategic partnerships that meet the aspirations of the two countries' peoples and advance the prospects for further cooperation in the future.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and to the government and people of the UAE for their warm reception and generous hospitality. He also wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Sultanate of Oman and its people.

