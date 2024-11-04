UAE and Slovenian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed President Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar of the Republic of Slovenia, who is on a visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his pleasure to be meeting the Slovenian President and his hope that the visit would lead to enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, with a focus on boosting economic, trade, investment, and development cooperation. They also explored opportunities in renewable energy, sustainability, and other fields aligned with the shared aspirations of both nations for progress and prosperity.

The discussions extended to regional and international issues of mutual concern, with both leaders affirming their countries' commitment to seeking an end to hostilities in the Middle East, avoiding any escalation of the conflict, and supporting a two-state solution as a foundation for peace. They also stressed the importance of global peace and stability and the peaceful resolution of conflicts worldwide.

His Highness reiterated the UAE's consistent approach of fostering developmental partnerships that benefit all, expressing his optimism for further growth in cooperation between the UAE and Slovenia.

His Highness noted that diplomatic relations between the UAE and Slovenia commenced in 1992, just one year after Slovenia's independence, reflecting both nations' shared commitment to collaboration for mutual benefit. He highlighted the vital role of the UAE-Slovenia Joint Economic Committee and the Political Consultations Committee in identifying and leveraging opportunities for cooperation across various fields.

President Pirc Musar conveyed her keenness to advance UAE-Slovenian relations in ways that support the interests of both nations and advance the aspirations of their peoples for prosperity and progress. She expressed her pleasure at visiting the UAE and her appreciation for the warm reception extended to her and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the President of Slovenia, which included a number of senior officials.

