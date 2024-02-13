UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss enhancing bilateral relations on sidelines of World Governments Summit 2024

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Türkiye discussed strengthening bilateral relations and working together to meet the aims of the two countries' wide-ranging economic partnership. Their discussions focused on expanding cooperation in areas that would benefit both countries and their peoples. The meeting took place during today's reception in Dubai for His Excellency President Erdogan, who is in the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2024, with Türkiye as a guest of honour.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, highlighting the considerable growth in UAE-Turkish relations, especially in investment, trade, energy, technology, and sustainable development. Both leaders are committed to furthering this progress to bolster bilateral ties. His Excellency President Erdogan expressed his gratitude for Türkiye's honoured guest status at this year's summit.

His Excellency President Erdogan also extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to His Highness over the passing of UAE Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces. His Highness expressed his appreciation to the Turkish President for his sincere sentiments towards the UAE and its people.

The two leaders discussed the World Governments Summit and its agenda, underlining its role in enhancing governmental operations with innovative ideas and strategies for development, as well as boosting governmental capacity to navigate current and future challenges. They also reviewed several regional and international matters of mutual interest and shared their perspectives, including on recent developments in the Gaza Strip. The two sides stressed the need for international efforts to halt hostilities in the Strip and ensure the full protection of civilians in line with international humanitarian law, as well as guarantee the safe and sustained provision of humanitarian aid without risking further harm or forced displacement. Moreover, they underscored the critical need to prevent further escalation of conflict in the Middle East, which poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.