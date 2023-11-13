UAE and Ugandan Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, who is on a working visit to the UAE lasting several days.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness conveyed his best wishes for a successful visit, aiming to enhance relations between the two countries across various sectors.

His Highness and the Ugandan President explored cooperation in the investment, economic, renewable energy, environmental, and sustainability fields, as well as other areas that align with the two countries’ developmental priorities and serve their aspirations for sustainable progress and prosperity.

The two sides also addressed various regional and international issues of mutual interest. Additionally, they discussed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which the UAE will host later this month as part of efforts to address climate challenges and foster effective transformation in global climate action.

The President of Uganda conveyed his country's desire to expand economic and investment cooperation with the UAE to fulfil their shared interests and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; alongside a number of officials.

Also present was the accompanying delegation of the Ugandan President, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.

