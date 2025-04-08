UAE, Armenian Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the Republic of Armenia, today discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and investment fields, in a manner that supports the development priorities of both countries.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Armenian President, who is on a working visit to the UAE, and expressed his best wishes for continued stability and prosperity for Armenia and its people.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In this context, His Highness expressed his hope that the recent announcement by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the successful conclusion of peace negotiations would contribute to strengthening stability and security, and to fostering development and prosperity for their peoples and for the broader Caucasus region.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s longstanding commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting peace and security through dialogue and diplomatic means.

For his part, the President of Armenia thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his continued support in strengthening the constructive partnership between the two countries and promoting their shared interests. He reaffirmed a shared commitment to deepening this growing relationship across all areas of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and guests.

