UAE, Azerbaijani Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a phone call to discuss ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them, particularly in economic, development, and other priority sectors that offer additional opportunities for constructive cooperation.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

