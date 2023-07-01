UAE calls for calm in France

The UAE has expressed its full solidarity with the French Republic, stressing the importance of restoring calm, de-escalation, and respect for the rules and principles of law in France.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its confidence in France’s ability to overcome current events, stating that France is regarded as a model country in prioritising the interests of its citizens.

The Ministry emphasised the UAE's position in support of stability and security in France and the broader region and urged the protection of civil facilities and state institutions.

