UAE calls for de-escalation in Russia

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:00 05:27 12:24 15:45 19:16 20:42
The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions in Russia, resulting from a rebellion in the military forces which threatens further escalation and instability in the region. The UAE stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the UAE's position calling for de-escalation and self-restraint, emphasizing the importance of preserving the unity and stability of the Russian Federation to achieve security and prosperity for its people.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.