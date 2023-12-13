UAE committed to its continued support of Palestinian people: Lana Nusseibeh

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative to the UN, has emphasised the UAE's commitment to its continued support of the Palestinian people.

"The UAE is committed to its continued support of the Palestinian people. Looking ahead, we confirm that our contribution to any reconstruction effort in Gaza will be conditional on the existence of an unambiguous commitment, backed by tangible steps, to launch a concrete plan to achieve the two-state solution with a viable, independent and sovereign Palestinian state, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and negotiated between the two parties with full international backing.

Having just returned from a UAE-organised visit to Rafah border with Gaza, where alongside 15 current and incoming UN Security Council ambassadors and UN officials we learned first hand about the scale of the devastation in Gaza. Our immediate priority is to end the violence and protect the civilian Palestinian population there. We will continue to demand an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to end the bloodshed, and to facilitate the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid, particularly to the most vulnerable, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women. We further stress the importance of the full and urgent implementation of Security Council resolution 2712 (2023).

We must also prevent, through robust measures, a wider escalation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in the West Bank where extremist settler violence must cease immediately, and perpetrators must be held accountable.

The only way forward from this desperate crisis is the two-State solution and the UAE will use all diplomatic and political levers to push for that outcome."

