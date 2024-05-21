UAE condemns coup attempt in Democratic Republic of Congo

The UAE has condemned the coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE shares deep-rooted ties with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has emphasised its support for the sovereignty and unity of the country within the framework of constitutional institutions and the rule of law to achieve the hopes and aspirations of its people.

