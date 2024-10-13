UAE condemns Israeli authorities' decision to confiscate UNRWA headquarters

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli authorities' decision to confiscate the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, suspend UNRWA’s operations, and build a settlement in its place, expressing its rejection of all measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, expressed the UAE's categorical rejection of the confiscation and targeting of humanitarian headquarters in the Occupied Palestinian Territories or endangering the lives of its workers. Furthermore, the minister commended UNRWA for its endeavours to assist the brotherly Palestinian people in overcoming the challenging humanitarian conditions under the Israeli occupation.

Al Hashimy stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Al Hashimy also underscored that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, safeguarding the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

