UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The UAE strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli government, members of the Knesset, and extremists under the protection of the Israeli police.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop serious and provocative violations in it.

The Ministry underscored the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid taking steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.

Moreover, the Ministry underscored the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East peace process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

