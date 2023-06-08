UAE condemns storming of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain embassies in Khartoum

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the storming and vandalization of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Khartoum, the residence of its Ambassador and the property of employees, as well as the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the residence of its Ambassador.

The UAE stressed the obligation to protect diplomatic buildings and residences according to the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilize security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political process and dialogue to achieve progress in the transitional phase, in order to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.