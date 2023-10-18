UAE continues “Tarahum - for Gaza” Campaign to provide relief to Palestinian people

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The “Tarahum - for Gaza” campaign, which was launched in the UAE last week to provide relief to Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, is continuing in line with the UAE’s approach to humanitarianism based on solidarity and cooperation.

The campaign is organizing events on Saturday, 21 October in Dubai and on Sunday, 22 October in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The events aim to prepare 25,000 relief packages with the support of volunteers from across the UAE, including citizens and residents, in addition to many public and private institutions.

These new events follow the campaign’s successful first day on Sunday, 15 October, at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in ‎Mina Zayed. More than 4,500 volunteers took part in the event. They prepared 13,000 relief packages, including food baskets and packages, for children, mothers, and women.

The “Tarahum - for Gaza” campaign highlights the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to help those affected in the Gaza Strip. The UAE’s values are evident in its many initiatives intended to mitigate the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people, especially children and women.

The “Tarahum - for Gaza” campaign aims to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian conditions and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the Gaza Strip’s population. More than one million children are affected by the current conflict, and the campaign will work to meet children and mothers’ basic needs in addition to providing health supplies and general hygiene materials.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development. 20 relief and humanitarian institutions are participating.

Those wishing to volunteer to prepare relief packages can register through several volunteering platforms, including “Volunteers.Emirates”, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Dubai Volunteering Program, the Sharjah Volunteering Center, and Youm for Dubai.

Emirates Red Crescent Authority centers throughout the country are also accepting in-kind donations and monetary donations. You can donate here: https://www.emiratesrc.ae/gaza/Default.aspx

Overseen by Dubai Cares, the event on Saturday, 21 October will take place from 9 am to 2pm at Al Rimal Hall in Dubai. On Sunday, 22 October, two events will be held. Overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the first event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from 9am to 2pm. The second event will be held at the Expo Center Sharjah from 9am to 2pm under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society.

