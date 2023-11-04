UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, technology and space

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, led a UAE delegation to Washington DC, for meetings with a range of senior government and private sector officials to discuss ways to further enhance cooperation in priority areas across science, technology and space, as well as explore other emerging opportunities.

The meetings also discussed promoting mutual interests of the UAE and the US through developing strategies to reinforce further prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The delegation’s visit commenced with a meeting with officials from the State Department, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Space Council and members of Congress in Capital Hill. The visit included meetings with the National Science Foundation, the National Academy of Sciences and the Science and Technology Policy Institute.

Sharaf hosted a dinner with the US-UAE Business Council and the UAE Embassy in Wahsington DC, attended by government officials, think-tanks, and a number of leading entities from the private sector.

Discussions centred around exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation in science and technology, emphasising the importance of the co-development of knowledge with counterparts in the US.

During the visit, He underscored the deep cooperation already taking place with the US across a range of sectors, including clean energy, food security, Artificial Intelligence and space.

“The UAE delegation shared with our US counterparts our strategic vision for enhancing advanced technology, science and space diplomacy between our two nations. The UAE and the US already share strong diplomatic relations in advanced technology and science. This cooperation comes within the framework of the close friendship between our two countries and affirms our joint commitment to work to strengthen cooperation in priority sectors," said Sharaf.

“The mission was also a welcome opportunity to enhance our shared interests, as well as demonstrate how our countries work together to generate economic prosperity and address pressing global issues such as climate change, food security, and multilateral action,” he added.

The UAE delegation to Washington DC included Nouf Alhameli, Science and Technology Advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other senior officials and subject-matter experts.

