UAE dispatches fifteenth aircraft to Lebanon, carrying 40 tonnes of aid

The United Arab Emirates has dispatched the fifteenth aircraft carrying additional aid to the brotherly Lebanese, delivering 40 tonnes of essential food packages, particularly for children. The provisions are part of the “UAE Stands with Lebanon” national campaign, which was launched following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President.

With this flight, the UAE has delivered 672 tonnes of relief to the brotherly Lebanese since the beginning of October 2024, with close follow-up from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

In this regard, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the wise leadership’s commitment to urgently respond to humanitarian needs and provide essential relief supplies to the people of Lebanon in the face of ongoing adversity and challenging circumstances. These endeavors reflect the enduring humanitarian legacy left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the values and principles deep rooted in all segments of UAE society.

Notably, the UAE continues to provide an urgent response via air bridge and through the sea to support the brotherly Lebanese people. Furthermore, the UAE is providing support to the Syrian people returning from Lebanon to Syria, through humanitarian institutions, and Emirati charity organizations. These efforts aim to ensure early recovery, achieve security and stability in the region, and mitigate the repercussions of the ongoing crisis. The total amount of UAE humanitarian aid reached 2,772 tonnes, which included 772 tonnes dispatched to Lebanon and Syria. Additionally, 2,000 tonnes of aid were delivered through the UAE relief ship that recently arrived in Beirut.

