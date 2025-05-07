UAE does not recognise decision of Port Sudan Authority

The United Arab Emirates has affirmed that it does not recognise the decision of the Port Sudan Authority, as the Port Sudan Authority does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan and its honourable people. The statement issued by the so-called ‘Security and Defence Council’ will not affect the deep-rooted and enduring ties between the UAE and the Republic of the Sudan, and their peoples.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that the decision by the Port Sudan Authority- one of the two warring parties in Sudan – to sever diplomatic ties with the UAE was a reaction issued just one day after the International Court of Justice dismissed the case submitted by the Port Sudan Authority.

Furthermore, the Ministry rejected the deplorable statements made by the Port Sudan Authority, describing them as a diversionary tactic aimed at undermining peace efforts and initiatives. The Ministry underscored that Sudan and its honourable people deserve a civilian-led government, independent of military control, that prioritises the interests of the brotherly Sudanese people; a leadership that does not kill half of its population, while starving and displacing the other half.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people, in particular the large Sudanese community residing in the UAE, as well as Sudanese visitors, who will not be affected by the recent decisions. The UAE remains one of Sudan’s most steadfast supporters over the past five decades, and will continue to extend its support and solidarity to the brotherly Sudanese people.

