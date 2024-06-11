UAE emphasises need for comprehensive strategic approach to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that dealing with the humanitarian crisis and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people necessitate adopting a comprehensive strategic approach to ensure a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This approach should put an end to the cycle of violence, hatred and, extremism, based on the Two-State Solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state that fulfills all legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a dignified and secured life.

In a statement released today at the conclusion of an international conference on emergency humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea area of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the UAE said that today, more than ever, the Palestinian people deserve a competent and transparent government of independent experts, operating with integrity and in accordance with international standards, to earn the trust of the international community and their cooperation.

The UAE expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, for their call to hold this important conference.

This conference convenes amidst the Israeli war that has been ravaging the Gaza Strip for eight months, claiming the lives of more than 36,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, and injuring around 80,000 Palestinians. It has also led to the displacement of over 78 percent of the population of Gaza, the collapse of the healthcare system, exacerbated the risk of famine, and intensified the spread of diseases. As the party responsible for this catastrophe, we reiterate our calls on Israel for an immediate cessation of all military activities, full compliance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, adherence to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) rulings, and the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.

Since the onset of this crisis, the UAE has remained committed to several unwavering priorities: Firstly, the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the protection of civilian lives in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law. Secondly, ensuring the safe, urgent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza without any obstacles or restrictions. Thirdly, the outright rejection of all attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land. Fourthly, enhancing and unifying diplomatic efforts towards achieving an end to the war and reaching a clear and binding roadmap for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, existing in peace, prosperity and security alongside the State of Israel.

In accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in line with the UAE’s unwavering humanitarian commitment towards the Palestinian people, the UAE has ensured the delivery of urgent relief and food aid to the people of Gaza since the beginning of the crisis.

The UAE has also launched several humanitarian initiatives, foremost among them being the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ operation, through which the UAE has delivered 33,000 tons of urgent supplies and relief aid to Gaza, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, utilizing 319 planes, seven cargo ships, and over 1,240 trucks.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in southern Gaza, along with a floating hospital at the Egyptian port of al-Arish, which have collectively provided medical care to over 27,000 injured and wounded Palestinians. The UAE also remains committed to providing medical treatment to 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients in its hospitals, covering all associated expenses for both patients and their accompanying caregivers.

In its pursuit of ensuring water and food security, the UAE has established six water desalination plants, with a capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, to support 600,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Furthermore, five automatic bakeries have been established to meet the daily needs of more than 72,000 people. As a result, the UAE has emerged as the largest bilateral humanitarian aid donor to Gaza.

In a related context, and during its non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council, the UAE submitted UNSC Resolution 2720 (2023), which called for tangible steps towards increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, safeguarding the lives of UN employees and humanitarian workers on the ground in the Strip, and establishing the position of the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, currently led by Sigrid Kaag. In this context, we underscore the importance of Kaag’s role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and we call on all relevant parties to support, cooperate and coordinate with her, as well as with the UN mechanism, to enhance the flow of urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The utmost priority at this stage, the UAE said, remains at securing an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. In this context, the UAE commends the proposals presented by US President Joe Biden, recognising the value of the efforts aimed at ending the war in the Strip and, stressing the need for serious and positive engagement with these proposals, and emphasizing to the US the importance of Israel’s commitment to the negotiating path. The UAE also reaffirms its support and appreciation for the diligent mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

At the end of the statement, the UAE extended sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their gracious hospitality and warm welcome.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.