UAE expresses concern over developments in Tripoli, Libya

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its concern over the developments in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, and called on all parties to de-escalate, cease hostilities, and resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) ‏urged the protection of civilians, government facilities and property, and called for the utmost restraint to overcome the current crisis.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position in support of a resolution to the conflict in Libya and its full support for efforts that strengthen the security, stability, and unity of the country in accordance with the roadmap outcomes, Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to achieve the aspirations of the Libyan people for development, stability and prosperity.

