UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthquake victims

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the earthquake that occurred northwest of Herat, which resulted in deaths and injuries to thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan and to the families of the victims in this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country's national disaster authority said.

