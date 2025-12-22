7.37 PM Monday, 22 December 2025
22 December 2025
UAE Expresses Solidarity with Colombia Over School Bus Accident

Published
By WAM

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the people of the Republic of Colombia after a school bus fell off a cliff in a rural area in northern Colombia, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Colombia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

