UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Italian Republic over the victims of the torrential rains and floods in the Emilia Romagna region, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Italian Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

