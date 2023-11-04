3.56 PM Monday, 6 November 2023
UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victims

By WAM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Nepal over the victims of the earthquake that struck the west of the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

